At approximately 11:05 p.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Derek A. Kaup, 22, of Pender on suspicion of drug offenses following a traffic stop in the 4100 block of north Broad Street.
Kaup was stopped after he was observed operating a motor vehicle with no license plates or in-transit decals. During the stop the officer became suspicious that drugs may be in the vehicle. The Fremont Police K-9 did a “sniff” around the vehicle and gave a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. Kaup was searched and a dab pipe containing oil that tested positive for THC, the active compound in marijuana, was found. A search of the vehicle found more oil and a marijuana grinder and a small amount of marijuana.
Kaup was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Concentrated THC) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A passenger in the vehicle, Aleasha N. Lacroix, 22, also of Pender, was cited for Possession of Marijuana less than one Ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.