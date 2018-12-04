A Fremont man was arrested for assaulting a pregnant woman on Monday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, at approximately 10 p.m. 36-year-old Dustin G. Hampton was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault against a pregnant woman and second degree false imprisonment.
The arrest came after FPD officers responded to an ambulance call at a residence in the 1600 block of W. Dakota Street where responders had contact with a 24-year-old pregnant woman who had minor injuries she said were sustained in an assault by Hampton.
She also alleged she had not been allowed to leave the house for a period of three days.