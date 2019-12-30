On Saturday, Ronnie Avila Jr., 29, of Fremont was arrested for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and unlawful acts related to drugs at Walmart.
Officers were called to the store on a report that Avila was causing a disturbance by calling 911 from the customer service desk, Fremont Police reported.
After Avila refused assistance from police, he was escorted out of the building and given a trespass warning. He became uncooperative after officers were dispatched a second time.