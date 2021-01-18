At approximately 5 p.m., Jan. 17, Thomas A. Dobberstein, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstruction following a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of Jefferson Road, Fremont Police reported.
editor's pick top story
Man arrested for conduct
- Tribune Staff
