Man arrested for conduct
Man arrested for conduct

Police News

At approximately 5 p.m., Jan. 17, Thomas A. Dobberstein, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstruction following a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of Jefferson Road, Fremont Police reported.

