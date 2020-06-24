Man arrested for disorderly conduct
Man arrested for disorderly conduct

Police News

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Brandon J. Hanson, 31, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers conducted a welfare check on a male laying in a yard of a residence in the 700 block of north Platte Avenue.

Hanson was found passed out and the odor of an alcoholic beverage was noted on his breath by officers. After officers roused Hanson, he became belligerent, using profanities toward the officers and taking an aggressive stance. 

