An Ashland man was arrested on disorderly conduct and cited on possession of drug paraphernalia charges on Saturday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 27-year-old Steven J. Kissel was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct following a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of W. 17th Street.
Kissel is alleged to have used profane language toward officers and was arrested after the officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view which Kissel said was his. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.