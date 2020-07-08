Man arrested for disorderly conduct

At approximately 1 a.m., July 8, Brandon J. Hansen, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after Fremont Police officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of north Main Street where Hansen was allegedly banging on the front door. Officers told Hansen to go home.
He began to leave the area but then began yelling profanities, police reported. Hansen was again told to go home at which time he began yelling obscenities again and was arrested.
