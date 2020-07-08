Man arrested for disorderly conduct

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 1 a.m., July 8, Brandon J. Hansen, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after Fremont Police officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of north Main Street where Hansen was allegedly banging on the front door. Officers told Hansen to go home.