Man arrested for disorderly conduct
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Anthony S. Deshazer, 27, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were called to a business in the 1900 block of east Military Avenue where Deshazer was observed laying on the ground and shouting profanities.

Officers warned Deshazer to stop shouting profanities in public. As officers were preparing to leave another complaint was received about Deshazer who was observed yelling racially insensitive words and more profanities in the courtyard of an apartment complex next to the business where officers initially contacted Deshazer.

