Man arrested for disturbing the peace

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Victor C. Hampton-Hauser, 28, of Fremont on suspicion of Disturbing the Peace and Obstructing an Officer at a residence in the 300 block of Jefferson Road.

Hampton-Hauser was seen riding a bicycle by an officer who knew Hampton-Hauser had outstanding warrants for his arrest. When officers attempted to contact Hampton-Hauser he rode away on his bicycle and entered the residence where he had no business being. Officers arrested Hampton-Hauser at the residence.

During a search incident to his arrest, a small amount of marijuana and a pipe were located on his person. He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

