Police News

At approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Junior Cali-Tzoc, 24, of Fremont on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of north Somers Avenue.

Cali-Tzoc was observed operating a motor vehicle in excess of the posted speed limit. During the stop, it was learned he was driving with a revoked license, an offense for which he has previously been cited.

He was also charged with no vehicle registration and expired in-transit decals.

