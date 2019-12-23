At approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Junior Cali-Tzoc, 24, of Fremont on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of north Somers Avenue.
Cali-Tzoc was observed operating a motor vehicle in excess of the posted speed limit. During the stop, it was learned he was driving with a revoked license, an offense for which he has previously been cited.
He was also charged with no vehicle registration and expired in-transit decals.