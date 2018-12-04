An Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being seen slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on Friday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 24-year-old Eric L. Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a welfare check in the 1000 block of N. Broad Street.
Police and ambulance personnel responded to a welfare check after Mitchell was seen slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the 1300 block of N. Ridge Road.
According to FPD, Mitchell left the area before first responders could arrive, but was later stopped on Broad Street after his vehicle was observed crossing the center lane line. During the traffic stop officers noted signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages.
It was later learned that Mitchell had been involved in a property damage accident. He was also cited on suspicion of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and being in possession of an open container of alcohol.