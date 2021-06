Fremont Police received information on a possible impaired driver at approximately 9 a.m. on June 8.

Officers contacted Blake V. Strong, 37, of Fremont who was driving in the 400 block of north D Street.

Strong was arrested for driving under the influence, Fremont Police said.

