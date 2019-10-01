At approximately 7:45 a.m. Monday the Fremont Police Department arrested Byron E. Pichilla-Ordonez, 31, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers received a complaint of an intoxicated male walking in the street and impeding traffic in the 400 block of north Union Street as well as yelling at passing motorists.
Officers had contact with Pichilla-Ordonez who showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and, due to his behavior, he was arrested.