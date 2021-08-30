 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for leaving child unattended
editor's pick top story

Man arrested for leaving child unattended

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday, James A. Lewis, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a welfare check of an unattended child at a residence in the 2600 block of north Laverna Street.

It was determined that Lewis left the child alone for approximately one hour. He was additionally charged with child abuse/neglect (no injury).

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Aug. 26, Cesar E. Sagastume Campos, 46, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence …

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 21, Scott R. Spicer, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News