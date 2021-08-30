Man arrested for leaving child unattended

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday, James A. Lewis, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a welfare check of an unattended child at a residence in the 2600 block of north Laverna Street.
It was determined that Lewis left the child alone for approximately one hour. He was additionally charged with child abuse/neglect (no injury).
