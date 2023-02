Fremont Police officers were dispatched on Feb. 12 to the 800 block of North Lincoln Avenue for a disturbance that had occurred.

During the investigation, a press release said it was determined that threats were made involving a weapon.

Kamden L. Segheiser, 22, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and quiet, terroristic threats, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.