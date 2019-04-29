A Fremont man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police officers who were trying to confront him, according to the Fremont Police Department.
Brian J. Schrieber, 22, was allegedly burning items behind a building on west 4th Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. After receiving a call about the burning, officers with the Fremont Police Department attempted to confront Schrieber who then started to run, allegedly refusing orders to stop.
After a short foot chase, Schrieber was caught and resisted officers' attempts to take him into custody.
He was ultimately arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. There was no substantial property damage reported from the items he was burning.