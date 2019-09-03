At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Mason D. Schreck, 18, of Fremont on suspicion of possession of concentrated THC after officers were dispatched to an alarm call at a business in the 1000 block of east 23rd Street.
As officers arrived on the scene Schreck was observed nearby and an officer saw him throw something on the ground. The officer located a “roach” cigarette containing a small amount of marijuana. Schreck was searched and a “dab pen” containing marijuana wax was found and Schreck was arrested. Schreck was carrying a backpack that contained two different marijuana grinders containing marijuana residue.
He was also charged with possession of marijuana less than once ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.