The Fremont Police Department arrested Gabriel J. Medina, 43, for Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop.
Officers observed Medina who they knew only posed an identification card, at a local business. Officers observed him driving and stopped his vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
During the investigation, officers located a crystal-like substance which was identified as methamphetamine. Medina was also arrested for Tampering with Physical Evidence and No Operator’s License