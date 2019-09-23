{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

The Fremont Police Department arrested Gabriel J. Medina, 43, for Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop.

Officers observed Medina who they knew only posed an identification card, at a local business. Officers observed him driving and stopped his vehicle.

During the investigation, officers located a crystal-like substance which was identified as methamphetamine. Medina was also arrested for Tampering with Physical Evidence and No Operator’s License

