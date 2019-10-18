At approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Juan Larios-Ramos, 22, of Fremont on suspicion of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers received a complaint of Larios-Ramos offering drugs to residents of a facility in the 700 block of north Broad Street. After contact with Larios-Ramos and a consent to search a small amount of methamphetamine in a plastic baggie was found in his pants pocket as well as a tube with methamphetamine residue.