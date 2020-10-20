 Skip to main content
Man arrested for several offenses
Police News

At approximately 8 a.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Edwin JR Caceres, 36, of Fremont for several offenses following a disturbance at a residence in the 1300 block of north Maxwell Avenue.

Officers were dispatched there after it was reported a witness saw a man assaulting a woman. Officers went to the residence and, upon knocking on the front door, were greeted by Caceres who had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Upon seeing the officers, Caceres attempted to shut the door. Following a short struggle, Caceres was taken into custody.

During a search incident to arrest, a small amount of methamphetamine was found. Caceres was charged with assault, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, obstruction, resisting arrest and being an habitual criminal.

