Isaah J. Stucky, 19, of Oakland, NE was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting on Monday at approximately 6:15 p.m. following a complaint at a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street.
Stucky is accused of taking a bottle of gin costing approximately $12. When contacted by officers later the odor of an alcoholic beverage was noted emanating from Stucky who would not tell officers where the gin was. Stucky was uncooperative with officers and was yelling obscenities.
He was also charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and being a minor in possession of alcohol.