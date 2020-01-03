At approximately 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, Ivan C. Garcia, 27, of Fremont was arrested after apparently trying to enter a residence under the influence.
Officers were dispatched to the residence in the 1100 block of N. Garfield Street for a disturbance. The residents repeatedly told Garcia to leave, but he refused, only leaving after being punched by one of the residents, Fremont Police reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Garcia was arrested afterward on suspicion of disorderly conduct.