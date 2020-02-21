Man, 19, arrested in connection with shooting

Gage A. Havens, 19, of Fremont, was arrested on Friday at approximately 2 p.m. in connection with a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:43 a.m. in a business parking lot in the 500 block of west 23rd Street.

Havens is accused of firing a pistol at a 20-year-old male during an argument, the Fremont Police Department stated in a release. The 20-year-old victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and was taken by a third person to Fremont Methodist Health where he was treated and released.

Havens is charged with 2nd degree attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of criminal mischief and discharge of a firearm. The pistol used in the shooting has been seized as evidence.

The incident was investigated by the Fremont Police Patrol Division, the Fremont Police Detective Bureau, the 3 CORPS Drug Task Force and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

