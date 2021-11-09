 Skip to main content
Man arrested on 2 warrants

  Updated
Police News

At approximately 11 a.m. Nov. 9, James W. Alvarez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding Dodge County arrest warrants in the 2100 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

Alvarez was arrested after he was observed walking by an officer who was aware he had warrants for his arrest.

During a search incident to arrest Alvarez was found to be in possession of a butcher knife and a small amount of methamphetamine.

He was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

