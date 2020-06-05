Man arrested on a number charges
editor's pick top story

Man arrested on a number charges

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Chad R. Dillender, 37, of Fremont on suspicion of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Marijuana less than one Ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

His arrest followed a complaint of Dillender entering a home in the 300 block of west Military Avenue where he had no business being.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News