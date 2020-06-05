Man arrested on a number charges

At approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Chad R. Dillender, 37, of Fremont on suspicion of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Marijuana less than one Ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
His arrest followed a complaint of Dillender entering a home in the 300 block of west Military Avenue where he had no business being.
