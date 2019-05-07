A Fremont man was arrested on a domestic assault charge after allegedly striking a female acquaintance on Monday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 37-year-old Carl O. Nolte was arrested on suspicion of 3rd Degree domestic assault following a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of N. Myers Street at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday.
Nolte is alleged to have struck a female acquaintance, and he was also charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace for yelling obscenities in public in the presence of bystanders.