A Fremont man was arrested on drug possession charges after a local business suspected someone was using drugs in a bathroom on Wednesday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 21-year-old Arturo Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrest came after officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E. 23rd Street where it was suspected a man was using drugs in the bathroom.
Officers made contact with Alvarez in a car outside of the business and noted the odor of burnt marijuana emanating from his vehicle. A subsequent search yielded a small amount of marijuana, a glass pipe used to smoke marijuana, a glass pipe with a white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine and a marijuana grinder.