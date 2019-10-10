At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Orlando Bautista, 19, of Fremont on suspicion of numerous offenses following a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of south M Street.
A resident reported that three individuals were banging on the doors and windows of the residence and had damaged the exterior of the residence and a car in the driveway by spraying black paint of them and smashing the vehicle's windshield. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Bautista was located near the scene by responding officers.
He was ultimately charged with terroristic threats, criminal attempt, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and 2nd Degree criminal trespassing. The victim’s residence sustained an estimated $500 in damage and the vehicle an estimated $1500 in damage.