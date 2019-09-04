At approximately 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Christopher H. Obershaw, 54, of Fremont on suspicion of multiple offenses following a complaint of an intoxicated male consuming alcohol in the John C. Fremont city park in the 800 block of north Park Avenue.
Officers had contact with Obershaw who showed signs of intoxication. At one point he exposed his penis and urinated and was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. Following his arrest Obershaw spat on officers and punched one of the arresting officers in the face. He was also charged with assault on an officer 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Disturbing the Peace.