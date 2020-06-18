Man arrested on revoked license charge

At approximately 11:45 a.m., June 17, Brian C. Olson, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license.
The arrest came during an investigation of a two-vehicle hit-and-run property damage accident that occurred in the 1200 block of north Michael Street, Fremont Police reported.
Miguel Cervantes, 35, of Fremont was identified as the driver of the vehicle that left the scene and he was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without an operator’s license.
