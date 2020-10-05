 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested on several charges following stop
editor's pick top story

Man arrested on several charges following stop

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 5:15 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Marco Alonzo-Garcia, 26, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Military Avenue and Broad Streets. He was also charged with driving without an operator’s license, possession of an open container of alcohol and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News