Man arrested on several charges following stop

At approximately 5:15 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Marco Alonzo-Garcia, 26, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Military Avenue and Broad Streets. He was also charged with driving without an operator’s license, possession of an open container of alcohol and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.
