At approximately 5:158 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Raymond A. Hoover, 29, of Mead on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers were dispatched to the 400 block of south H Street where it was reported a male was passed out in a vehicle.
When officers arrived they found Hoover passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle. Officers woke Hoover who showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and he was arrested. It was also learned that his operator’s license was suspended.
During a search incident to arrest, officers recovered a pipe was recovered with residue inside that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Hoover was also charged with driving during revocation, possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.