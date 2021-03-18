Man arrested on warrant

At approximately 12:10 a.m., March 17, Oscar A. Lango, 27, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 200 block of west 23rd Street.
He was also charged on suspicion of false reporting after he allegedly identified himself by another name, Fremont Police reported.
_ Tribune staff
