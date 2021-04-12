Man arrested on warrants

At approximately 7:50 p.m. April 10, Erik A. Lango, 25, of Fremont was charged on suspicion of criminal impersonation, driving with a suspended license and obstructing an officer following a traffic stop near Military Avenue and C Streets.

Fremont Police said Lango was the driver of a vehicle and was stopped for speeding.

Lango was observed switching seating positions with a female in the car. When questioned, Lango provided a false name.

After officers positively identified him it was learned he had active warrants for his arrest. Lango was arrested for the outstanding warrants and eventually admitted he was the driver of the car and he was charged with the other offenses.

—Tribune staff

