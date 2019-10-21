At approximately 1:25 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Thomas J. Heimann, 65, of Fremont on suspicion of weapons offenses following a complaint at a business in the 800 block of east 23rd Street.
Heimann came into the business to purchase a spare magazine for a Beretta M9 Pistol. The clerk at the store recognized the pistol as one that had been reported stolen from the store in August of 2019. The clerk took possession of the pistol and Heimann left the store before police arrived.
Heimann was later contacted by police and admitted to stealing the pistol in August. It was learned that Heimann was a convicted felon. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing stolen property, theft by shoplifting and theft by unlawful taking.