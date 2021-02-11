Man asleep in running vehicle

At approximately 3:25 a.m., Feb. 11, Andres Ramos-Benito, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after he was found asleep in a running vehicle in the 1600 block of north Clarkson Street.
He was also charged with driving with a revoked license and possessing an open container of alcohol, Fremont Police reported.
- Tribune staff
