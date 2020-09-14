 Skip to main content
Man calls police, is then arrested
editor's pick top story

Police News

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Cody M. Pipal, 30, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct after he pushed an officer investigating a complaint that Pipal had assaulted someone.

Pipal contacted the Fremont Police Department himself stating that he assaulted someone. While officers were speaking to him at his residence he pushed one of the officers and was arrested. He was also charged with resisting arrest after he repeatedly tried walking away from officers after he was taken into custody.

Officers were never able to substantiate that Pipal actually assaulted anyone.

