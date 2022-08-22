Man charged after leaving accident scene

A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend.

Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An eastbound SUV attempted to avoid the head-on collision by entering the westbound lane when the Mazda struck it.

The Mazda went off the roadway and into the south ditch of Highway 30.

Both Garcia and a passenger in his vehicle, Fredy Salazar Morales, 20, of Fremont fled on foot into a cornfield. Occupants in the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies, called to the scene at about 9:20 p.m., used the K9, named Matrix, and the Dodge/Saunders County Drone Team, but were unsuccessful in the search on scene.

After further investigation, Garcia and Morales were located and subsequently arrested in Fremont.

Garcia was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, driving during revocation, obstruction and procuring alcohol for a minor. Morales was charged with obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and North Bend Fire and Rescue.