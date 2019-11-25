{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

A Fremont man was charged on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.

Zachary C. Crull, 24, was charged at about 9:10 a.m., Fremont Police reported.

Officers were dispatched to a verbal argument at a residence in the 700 block of west 11th Street. It was learned that Crull had an active warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody. During a search, a grinder device, glass pipe and methamphetamine were found on him.

