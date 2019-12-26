At approximately 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Anthony R. Harshbarger, 37, of Fremont was charged on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of east 10th Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Officers responding to the disturbance learned Harshbarger had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody, Fremont Police reported. During the disturbance investigation, it was learned that Harshbarger allegedly threw an item at an acquaintance and threatened her, therefore he was additionally charged with third degree assault.