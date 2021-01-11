 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing
editor's pick top story

Man charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 3:25 a.m. Jan. 9, Christopher D. Byrd, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, criminal attempt (theft) and second degree trespassing after he was allegedly seen trying to break into a parked car in the 800 block of south Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News