At approximately 3:25 a.m. Jan. 9, Christopher D. Byrd, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, criminal attempt (theft) and second degree trespassing after he was allegedly seen trying to break into a parked car in the 800 block of south Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
Man charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing
- Tribune Staff
