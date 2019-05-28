Celedonio Gama-Garcia, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a 2-car hit and run property damage accident at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Colorado Avenue.
Gama-Garcia was the operator of a motor vehicle that struck another vehicle and then he allegedly drove away without providing any information the Fremont Police Department said.
A description of his car was broadcast and officers found him in his car in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of west 23rd Street. He showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and was arrested.
He was also charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and child abuse/neglect as he had two children under the age of 16 in the car with him.
A green 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup that was struck by Gama-Garcia sustained an estimated $1000 in damage.