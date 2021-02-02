Man charged with fatally stabbing infant waives preliminary hearing

A 19-year-old Fremont man who has been charged with fatally stabbing his infant cousin waived his preliminary hearing during his appearance in court Tuesday morning.
Alexander Hernandez is facing charges of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and child abuse for the death of the 4-month-old infant.
Judge Kenneth Vampola read Hernandez's charges to him during the arraignment hearing at the Dodge County Courthouse, telling him that his first-degree murder charge would send him to life in prison.
Hernandez's murder charge is a class 1A felony, which does not result in a death sentence that a class 1 felony would.
Additionally, Hernandez's child abuse charge, a class 1A felony, would result in a sentence of 20 years to life, and his weapon charge, a class 2 felony would result in a sentence of one to 50 years.
On Jan. 9, Fremont Police Department officers responded to a call from a residence in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The caller reported an unconscious child and someone at the scene with a knife.
Officers found the baby girl with four stab wounds to the abdomen and 12 to the chest and took the child to Methodist Fremont Health, where she was declared dead shortly after 10 p.m.
According to a witness inside the home, Hernandez, who lived at the residence, walked down a hallway where the infant was sleeping. The witness heard the child's cries and entered the room to find Hernandez "plunging a knife into the child," according to the police report.
After passing the child to someone else in the household, the witness was followed by Hernandez, still holding a knife. The two had a struggle over the knife, which fell to the floor.
Using the witness statements, officers were able to locate and arrest Hernandez, who is being held without bond. Blood evidence and a knife were also found at the scene.
An FPD investigation found that Hernandez had been seeing a doctor for depression, but had not been taking his prescribed medication.
Hernandez's attorney, Chinedu Igbokwe, said in court that his client would waive his rights to a preliminary hearing. Vampola set Hernandez's next court date for Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.