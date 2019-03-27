A Fremont man was charged with possession of methamphetamine after being arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license on Saturday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 26-year-old Carlos Perez Alonzo was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop for expired plates in the 1300 block of N. Madison Street.
Following his arrest, a search conducted at the Dodge County Jail yielded a small amount of methamphetamine wrapped in plastic and concealed in one of his shoes.
As a result he was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.