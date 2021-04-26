 Skip to main content
Man charged with officer assault
Man charged with officer assault

Police News

At approximately 11 a.m., April 23, Jacob L. Vacha, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of second degree trespassing at a residence in the 1300 block of Austin Lane, Fremont Police reported.

Officers were told by the homeowner that Vacha had been allowed to stay there, but had been asked to leave.

Vacha initially left when told by officers to leave but then came back. Officers told him he was under arrest and as he was being taken into custody he pushed one of the officers to the ground.

Vacha was also charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

