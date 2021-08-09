 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with speeding
editor's pick top story

Man charged with speeding

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Ezequiel J. Zavala, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for speeding in the 1100 block of north Broad Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was also charged with speeding and expired in-transit decals, Fremont Police reported.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News