Man charged with speeding

At approximately 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Ezequiel J. Zavala, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for speeding in the 1100 block of north Broad Street.
He was also charged with speeding and expired in-transit decals, Fremont Police reported.
