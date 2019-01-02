A Fremont man was cited on suspicion of child abuse or neglect after a child was found walking unattended on Clarkson Street on Saturday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 24-year-old Dustin J. Ligon was cited on child abuse or neglect following a complaint of an unattended child walking alone in the 2100 block of N. Clarkson Street at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The child was in the care of Ligon and left the house after Ligon apparently fell asleep. The child was uninjured and was place in the care of his biological mother.