At approximately 11:45 p.m., July 7, Jerrod A. Custard, 38, of McCook was cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage and driving without headlights or taillights following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.