Man cited during traffic stop
Man cited during traffic stop

Police News

At approximately 5:25 p.m. Nov. 4, Brice M. Allen, 26, of Fremont was cited for possession of marijuana less than one ounce following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of north H Street.

Fremont Police reported that Allen was stopped for driving a car with no license plates or in-transit decals. The odor of burnt marijuana was noted emanating from his vehicle and a search yielded a small amount of marijuana in a plastic baggie.

