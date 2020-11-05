Man cited during traffic stop

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 5:25 p.m. Nov. 4, Brice M. Allen, 26, of Fremont was cited for possession of marijuana less than one ounce following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of north H Street.
Fremont Police reported that Allen was stopped for driving a car with no license plates or in-transit decals. The odor of burnt marijuana was noted emanating from his vehicle and a search yielded a small amount of marijuana in a plastic baggie.
