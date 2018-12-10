Try 1 month for 99¢
Police News

A Fremont man was cited on suspicion of third degree assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct on Sunday.

The man, Danny J. McGee, 48, received the citations at 1 a.m. on Sunday, after officers were dispatched to a residence on east 19th Street, where it was reported that McGee had damaged property.

According to the Fremont Police Department, McGee allegedly threatened a female who resided at the residence, but left before officers arrived.

Officers later contacted him and say he showed signs of alcohol impairment.

