A Fremont man was cited on suspicion of third degree assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct on Sunday.
The man, Danny J. McGee, 48, received the citations at 1 a.m. on Sunday, after officers were dispatched to a residence on east 19th Street, where it was reported that McGee had damaged property.
According to the Fremont Police Department, McGee allegedly threatened a female who resided at the residence, but left before officers arrived.
Officers later contacted him and say he showed signs of alcohol impairment.